Rr Donnelley & S is Among the Companies in the Commercial Printing Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (RRD, QUAD, CMPR, LABL, DLX)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Rr Donnelley & S ranks highest with a sales per share of $99.92. Following is Quad Graphics In with a sales per share of $82.32. Cimpress Nv ranks third highest with a sales per share of $81.39.

Multi-Color Corp follows with a sales per share of $62.03, and Deluxe Corp rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $41.00.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Rr Donnelley & S and will alert subscribers who have RRD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.