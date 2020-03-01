MySmarTrend
Rr Donnelley & S is Among the Companies in the Commercial Printing Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (RRD, QUAD, CMPR, LABL, DLX)

Written on Fri, 01/03/2020 - 2:19am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Rr Donnelley & S ranks highest with a sales per share of $99.92. Following is Quad Graphics In with a sales per share of $82.32. Cimpress Nv ranks third highest with a sales per share of $81.39.

Multi-Color Corp follows with a sales per share of $62.03, and Deluxe Corp rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $41.00.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Rr Donnelley & S and will alert subscribers who have RRD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

