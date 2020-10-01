Rpm Intl Inc Falls 1.26% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $72.72 to a high of $73.94. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $73.49 on volume of 167,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Rpm Intl Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $77.47 and a 52-week low of $51.95 and are now trading 42% above that low price at $73.51 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

