Rpm Intl Inc is Among the Companies in the Specialty Chemicals Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (RPM, OMN, FUL, SHW, KRA)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Rpm Intl Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 58,140.5%. Omnova Solutions is next with a EPS growth of 22,903.2%. Hb Fuller Co ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 14,853.6%.

Sherwin-Williams follows with a EPS growth of 8,031.6%, and Kraton Corp rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 7,119.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Sherwin-Williams on July 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $479.14. Since that recommendation, shares of Sherwin-Williams have risen 21.6%. We continue to monitor Sherwin-Williams for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.