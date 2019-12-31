Rpm Intl Inc is Among the Companies in the Specialty Chemicals Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (RPM, OMN, FUL, SHW, KRA)
Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Rpm Intl Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 58,140.5%. Omnova Solutions is next with a EPS growth of 22,903.2%. Hb Fuller Co ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 14,853.6%.
Sherwin-Williams follows with a EPS growth of 8,031.6%, and Kraton Corp rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 7,119.3%.
