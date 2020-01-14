Rpc Inc has the Highest Return on Equity in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry (RES, SLCA, MDR, NGS, OII)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Rpc Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 2,451.7%. Following is Us Silica Holdin with a ROE of 1,324.6%. Mcdermott Intl ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,131.9%.

Natural Gas Serv follows with a ROE of 805.2%, and Oceaneering Intl rounds out the top five with a ROE of 799.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Oceaneering Intl on November 4th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $15.05. Since that recommendation, shares of Oceaneering Intl have risen 6.1%. We continue to monitor Oceaneering Intl for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.