Rpc Inc has the Highest Earnings Yield in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry (RES, HAL, SLB, FTI, NR)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Rpc Inc ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 19.4%. Halliburton Co is next with a an earnings yield of 6.9%. Schlumberger Ltd ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 4.5%.

Technipfmc Plc follows with a an earnings yield of 3.9%, and Newpark Resource rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 3.0%.

