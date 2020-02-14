Rpc Inc is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (RES, SLCA, MDR, NGS, OII)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Rpc Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 2,451.7%. Us Silica Holdin is next with a ROE of 1,324.6%. Mcdermott Intl ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,131.9%.

Natural Gas Serv follows with a ROE of 805.2%, and Oceaneering Intl rounds out the top five with a ROE of 799.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mcdermott Intl on December 31st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $0.66. Since that call, shares of Mcdermott Intl have fallen 87.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.