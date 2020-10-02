MySmarTrend
Rpc Inc is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (RES, HAL, NR, FTI, SLB)

By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Rpc Inc ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 32.8%. Following is Halliburton Co with a forward earnings yield of 11.3%. Newpark Resource ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 9.5%.

Technipfmc Plc follows with a forward earnings yield of 8.7%, and Schlumberger Ltd rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 6.0%.

Ticker(s): RES HAL NR FTI SLB

