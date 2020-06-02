Royal Gold Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.91%

Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $105.00 to a high of $113.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $110.57 on volume of 336,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Royal Gold Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $138.78 and a 52-week low of $80.65 and are now trading 35% above that low price at $109.06 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

