Royal Gold Inc Falls 1.77% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $101.43 to a high of $103.69. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $104.25 on volume of 314,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Royal Gold Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $80.65 and a high of $138.78 and are now at $103.29, 28% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

