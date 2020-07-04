Royal Caribbean Trading Higher Today on Above-Average Volume (RCL)

Shares of Royal Caribbean are trading up 22.7% to $36.34 today on above average volume. About 19.5 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 18.3 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Royal Caribbean have traded between a low of $19.25 and a high of $135.31 and are now at $36.61, which is 90% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 12.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.2%.