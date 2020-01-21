Royal Caribbean Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.73%

Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $130.86 to a high of $133.35. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $132.82 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Royal Caribbean on October 14th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $107.74. Since that recommendation, shares of Royal Caribbean have risen 25.3%. We continue to monitor RCL for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Royal Caribbean has traded in a range of $100.47 to $135.31 and is now at $129.57, 29% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.