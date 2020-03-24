Royal Caribbean Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 30.15%

Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $32.57 to a high of $39.59. Yesterday, the shares gained 30.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $29.32 on volume of 15.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Royal Caribbean have traded between a low of $19.25 and a high of $135.31 and are now at $36.69, which is 91% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Royal Caribbean on January 23rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $126.62. Since that call, shares of Royal Caribbean have fallen 77.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.