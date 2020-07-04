Royal Caribbean Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 22.73%

Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $34.83 to a high of $39.75. Yesterday, the shares gained 22.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $27.95 on volume of 19.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Royal Caribbean. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Royal Caribbean in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, Royal Caribbean has traded in a range of $19.25 to $135.31 and is now at $36.34, 89% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 12.2%.