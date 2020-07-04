Royal Caribbean has the Lowest Current Ratio in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (RCL, CCL, NCLH, MAR, HLT)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Royal Caribbean ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.2. Carnival Corp is next with a a current ratio of 0.2. Norwegian Cruise ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 0.2.

Marriott Intl-A follows with a a current ratio of 0.5, and Hilton Worldwide rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 0.9.

