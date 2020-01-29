Royal Caribbean has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (RCL, CHH, CCL, VAC, NCLH)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Royal Caribbean ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.5 million. Following is Choice Hotels with a an RPE of $513,000. Carnival Corp ranks third highest with a an RPE of $209,000.

Marriott Vacatio follows with a an RPE of $185,000, and Norwegian Cruise rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $179,000.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Carnival Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Carnival Corp in search of a potential trend change.