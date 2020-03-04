MySmarTrend
Royal Caribbean Falls 6.24% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Written on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 12:46pm
By Nick Russo

Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.53 to a high of $26.21. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $25.18 on volume of 12.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Royal Caribbean share prices have been bracketed by a low of $19.25 and a high of $135.31 and are now at $24.06, 25% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 9.7%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Royal Caribbean. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Royal Caribbean in search of a potential trend change.

