Royal Caribbean is Among the Companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry with the Best Relative Performance (RCL , CCL , MAR , NCLH , VAC )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL ) ranks first with a gain of 23.86%; Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL ) ranks second with a gain of 23.20%; and Marriott Intl-A (NASDAQ:MAR ) ranks third with a gain of 20.41%.

Norwegian Cruise (NYSE:NCLH ) follows with a gain of 19.74% and Marriott Vacatio (NYSE:VAC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 16.95%.

