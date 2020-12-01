Rowan Companie-A has the Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry (RDC, DO, UNT, NE, HP)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Rowan Companie-A ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -86.7%. Diamond Offshore is next with a EBITDA growth of -1.4%. Unit Corp ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 23.1%.

Noble Corp Plc follows with a EBITDA growth of 30.9%, and Helmerich & Payn rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 40.2%.

