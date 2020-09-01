Ross Stores Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.15%

Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $119.54 to a high of $121.03. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $119.86 on volume of 932,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Ross Stores Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $121.03 and a 52-week low of $87.41 and are now trading 40% above that low price at $122.26 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.40% higher and 0.41% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ross Stores Inc on August 8th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $106.29. Since that recommendation, shares of Ross Stores Inc have risen 12.1%. We continue to monitor ROST for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.