Ross Stores Inc Rises 4.80% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $86.50 to a high of $89.68. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $86.30 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Ross Stores Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $124.16 and a 52-week low of $56.30 and are now trading 60% above that low price at $89.87 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ross Stores Inc and will alert subscribers who have ROST in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.