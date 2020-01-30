Ross Stores Inc has the Highest PEG Ratio in the Apparel Retail Industry (ROST, BURL, DSW, SCVL, BOOT)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Ross Stores Inc ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Burlington Store is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Dsw Inc-Cl A ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Shoe Carnival follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Boot Barn Holdin rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

