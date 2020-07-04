Roper Technologi (ROP) Approaches New Upside Target of $324.31

Roper Technologi (NYSE:ROP) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $310.33 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $317.36. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $324.31 and $338.29 will be of interest.

Roper Technologi (NYSE:ROP) is currently priced 4.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $299.50. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $346.17 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $353.92.

Over the past year, Roper Technologi has traded in a range of $240.00 to $395.00 and is now at $312.62, 30% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

