Roper Technologi has the Lowest Earnings Yield in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (ROP, CSL, RAVN, HON, MMM)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Roper Technologi ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.0%. Carlisle Cos Inc is next with a an earnings yield of 5.1%. Raven Industries ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 5.4%.
Honeywell Intl follows with a an earnings yield of 7.6%, and 3M Co rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 7.6%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of 3M Co on January 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $168.70. Since that call, shares of 3M Co have fallen 26.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
