Roper Technologi has the Lowest Earnings Yield in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (ROP, CSL, RAVN, HON, MMM)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Roper Technologi ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.0%. Carlisle Cos Inc is next with a an earnings yield of 5.1%. Raven Industries ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 5.4%.

Honeywell Intl follows with a an earnings yield of 7.6%, and 3M Co rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 7.6%.

