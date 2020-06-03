Roper Technologi has the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (ROP, MMM, HON, CSL, RAVN)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Roper Technologi ranks highest with a FCF per share of $11.50. 3M Co is next with a FCF per share of $8.15. Honeywell Intl ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $6.48.
Carlisle Cos Inc follows with a FCF per share of $4.74, and Raven Industries rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $0.91.
