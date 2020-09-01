Rollins Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.11%

Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.22 to a high of $33.36. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $33.35 on volume of 217,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Rollins Inc has traded in a range of $31.36 to $43.91 and is now at $33.71, 7% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Rollins Inc on November 22nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $35.65. Since that call, shares of Rollins Inc have fallen 6.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.