Rogers Corp has the Highest Sales Growth in the Electronic Components Industry (ROG, AVX, IIVI, LFUS, VSH)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest sales growth.

Rogers Corp ranks highest with a sales growth of 2,509.9%. Avx Corp is next with a sales growth of 1,903.1%. Ii-Vi Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,750.8%.

Littelfuse Inc follows with a sales growth of 1,565.8%, and Vishay Intertech rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,205.5%.

