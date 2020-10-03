Rogers Corp is Among the Companies in the Electronic Components Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (ROG, AVX, IIVI, LFUS, VSH)
Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest sales growth.
Rogers Corp ranks highest with a sales growth of 2,509.9%. Following is Avx Corp with a sales growth of 1,903.1%. Ii-Vi Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,750.8%.
Littelfuse Inc follows with a sales growth of 1,565.8%, and Vishay Intertech rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,205.5%.
