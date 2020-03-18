Rockwell Automat Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 12.46%

Rockwell Automat (NYSE:ROK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $133.93 to a high of $144.01. Yesterday, the shares fell 12.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $145.27 on volume of 879,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Rockwell Automathas traded in a range of $133.93 to $209.60 and are now at $137.89. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

