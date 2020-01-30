Rockwell Automat Falls 2.15% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Rockwell Automat (NYSE:ROK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $193.60 to a high of $194.95. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $193.61 on volume of 440,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Rockwell Automat have traded between a low of $143.91 and a high of $207.94 and are now at $190.66, which is 32% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Rockwell Automat on October 15th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $166.12. Since that recommendation, shares of Rockwell Automat have risen 18.1%. We continue to monitor ROK for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.