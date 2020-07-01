Rockwell Automat is Among the Companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (ROK, AYI, RBC, ETN, ENS)
Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Rockwell Automat ranks highest with a FCF per share of $6.95. Acuity Brands is next with a FCF per share of $5.77. Regal Beloit Cor ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $5.08.
Eaton Corp Plc follows with a FCF per share of $4.83, and Enersys rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $4.52.
