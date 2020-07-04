MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Rockwell Automat is Among the Companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (ROK, AYI, RBC, ETN, ENS)

Written on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 2:10am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Rockwell Automat ranks highest with a FCF per share of $6.95. Following is Acuity Brands with a FCF per share of $5.77. Regal Beloit Cor ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $5.08.

Eaton Corp Plc follows with a FCF per share of $4.83, and Enersys rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $4.52.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Regal Beloit Cor on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $82.89. Since that call, shares of Regal Beloit Cor have fallen 30.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: highest free cash flow per share rockwell automat acuity brands regal beloit cor eaton corp plc enersys

Ticker(s): ROK AYI RBC ETN ENS

Contact David Diaz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.