Rockwell Automat is Among the Companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (ROK, AYI, RBC, ETN, ENS)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Rockwell Automat ranks highest with a FCF per share of $6.95. Following is Acuity Brands with a FCF per share of $5.77. Regal Beloit Cor ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $5.08.

Eaton Corp Plc follows with a FCF per share of $4.83, and Enersys rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $4.52.

