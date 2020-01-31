Robert Half Intl has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry (RHI, KELYA, KFRC, GPX, HSII)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the lowest sales growth.

Robert Half Intl ranks lowest with a sales growth of 31.2%. Kelly Services-A is next with a sales growth of 185.0%. Kforce Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 289.7%.

Gp Strategies follows with a sales growth of 380.2%, and Heidrick & Strug rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 651.5%.

