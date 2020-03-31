MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Robert Half Intl is Among the Companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (RHI, KELYA, KFRC, GPX, HSII)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 12:34am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the lowest sales growth.

Robert Half Intl ranks lowest with a sales growth of 31.2%. Kelly Services-A is next with a sales growth of 185.0%. Kforce Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 289.7%.

Gp Strategies follows with a sales growth of 380.2%, and Heidrick & Strug rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 651.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Heidrick & Strug on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $29.52. Since that call, shares of Heidrick & Strug have fallen 26.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: lowest sales growth robert half intl kelly services-a kforce inc gp strategies heidrick & strug

Ticker(s): RHI KELYA KFRC GPX HSII

Contact Amy Schwartz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.