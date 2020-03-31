Robert Half Intl is Among the Companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (RHI, KELYA, KFRC, GPX, HSII)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the lowest sales growth.

Robert Half Intl ranks lowest with a sales growth of 31.2%. Kelly Services-A is next with a sales growth of 185.0%. Kforce Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 289.7%.

Gp Strategies follows with a sales growth of 380.2%, and Heidrick & Strug rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 651.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Heidrick & Strug on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $29.52. Since that call, shares of Heidrick & Strug have fallen 26.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.