Rlj Lodging Trus is Among the Companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (RLJ, HT, CLDT, APLE, DRH)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Rlj Lodging Trus ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.95. Following is Hersha Hospital with a a price to book ratio of 0.97. Chatham Lodging ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.02.

Apple Hospitalit follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.02, and Diamondrock Hosp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.17.

