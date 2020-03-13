Ringcentral In-A Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 6.09%

Ringcentral In-A (NYSE:RNG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $165.15 to a high of $194.30. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $180.87 on volume of 741,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ringcentral In-A have traded between a low of $101.33 and a high of $252.20 and are now at $168.85, which is 67% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.99% higher and 1.26% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Ringcentral In-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Ringcentral In-A in search of a potential trend change.