Ringcentral In-A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 9.60%

Ringcentral In-A (NYSE:RNG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $198.16 to a high of $212.67. Yesterday, the shares gained 9.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $201.69 on volume of 771,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Ringcentral In-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $252.20 and a 52-week low of $101.33 and are now trading 106% above that low price at $208.69 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Ringcentral In-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Ringcentral In-A in search of a potential trend change.