Ringcentral In-A Falls 2.65% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Ringcentral In-A (NYSE:RNG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $200.12 to a high of $207.75. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $200.44 on volume of 232,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Ringcentral In-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $86.46 and a high of $207.75 and are now at $200.13, 131% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.8%.