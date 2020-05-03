Ring Energy Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.59%

Ring Energy Inc (AMEX:REI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1.26 to a high of $1.33. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $1.32 on volume of 258,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Ring Energy Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $1.23 and a high of $6.59 and are now at $1.35, 10% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ring Energy Inc on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $2.34. Since that call, shares of Ring Energy Inc have fallen 42.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.