Rh has the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry (RH, BBBY, WSM, AAN, HVT)
Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
Rh ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 81.7. Following is Bed Bath &Beyond with a a debt to equity ratio of 51.7. Williams-Sonoma ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 24.9.
Aaron'S Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 21.3, and Haverty Furnitur rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 18.6.
