Rh is Among the Companies in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (RH, BBBY, WSM, AAN, KIRK)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Rh ranks highest with a sales per share of $95.83. Bed Bath &Beyond is next with a sales per share of $88.77. Williams-Sonoma ranks third highest with a sales per share of $61.97.

Aaron'S Inc follows with a sales per share of $49.55, and Kirkland'S Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $39.69.

