Rh is Among the Companies in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry With the Highest Projected Earnings Growth (RH, KIRK, HVT, AAN, WSM)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Rh ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 94.6%. Following is Kirkland'S Inc with a projected earnings growth of 61.5%. Haverty Furnitur ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 35.2%.

Aaron'S Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 30.6%, and Williams-Sonoma rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 16.2%.

