Rh is Among the Companies in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (RH, PIR, BBBY, WSM, AAN)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Rh ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 81.7. Pier 1 Imports is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 72.0. Bed Bath &Beyond ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 51.7.

Williams-Sonoma follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 24.9, and Aaron'S Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 21.3.

