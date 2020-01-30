Rexnord Corp is Among the Companies in the Industrial Machinery Industry with the Best Relative Performance (RXN , IR , XYL , CFX , MWA )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Industrial Machinery industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN ) ranks first with a gain of 4.92%; Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR ) ranks second with a gain of 2.68%; and Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL ) ranks third with a gain of 2.34%.

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX ) follows with a gain of 2.07% and Mueller Water-A (NYSE:MWA ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.68%.

