Rexford Industri Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (REXR)

Shares of Rexford Industri are trading down 2.6% to $39.64 today on above average volume. Approximately 1.1 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 885,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

Rexford Industri share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $53.48 and a 52-week low of $31.79 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $40.69 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.