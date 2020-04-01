Rexford Industri is Among the Companies in the Industrial REITs Industry With the Highest Projected Earnings Growth (REXR, IIPR, PLD, MNR, TRNO)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Rexford Industri ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 307.5%. Following is Innovative Industrial Properties Inc with a projected earnings growth of 133.3%. Prologis Inc ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 92.3%.

Monmouth Real Es follows with a projected earnings growth of 80.3%, and Terreno Realty C rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 66.8%.

