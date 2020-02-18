Revance Therapeu is Among the Companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry with the Best Relative Performance (RVNC , LCI , CTLT , NKTR , MYL )

Below are the top five companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Revance Therapeu (NASDAQ:RVNC ) ranks first with a gain of 2.51%; Lannett Co Inc (NYSE:LCI ) ranks second with a gain of 1.56%; and Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT ) ranks third with a gain of 1.43%.

Nektar Therapeut (NASDAQ:NKTR ) follows with a gain of 1.23% and Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.20%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Catalent Inc on October 28th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $49.89. Since that recommendation, shares of Catalent Inc have risen 21.2%. We continue to monitor Catalent Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.