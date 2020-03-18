Revance Therapeu is Among the Companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry with the Best Relative Performance (RVNC , CTLT , PRGO , NKTR , LCI )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Pharmaceuticals industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Revance Therapeu (NASDAQ:RVNC ) ranks first with a gain of 10.63%; Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT ) ranks second with a gain of 9.22%; and Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO ) ranks third with a gain of 8.96%.

Nektar Therapeut (NASDAQ:NKTR ) follows with a gain of 8.64% and Lannett Co Inc (NYSE:LCI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 7.49%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Revance Therapeu and will alert subscribers who have RVNC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.