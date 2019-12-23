Retrophin Inc Rises 2.44% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.27 to a high of $14.73. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $14.55 on volume of 133,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Retrophin Inc has traded in a range of $12.93 to $25.11 and is now at $14.67, 13% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.12% lower and 2.26% higher over the past week, respectively.