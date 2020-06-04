Resolute Forest Products Inc is Among the Companies in the Paper Products Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (RFP, CLW, UFS, GLT, SWM)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Resolute Forest Products Inc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.07. Following is Clearwater with a a price to book ratio of 0.47. Domtar Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.52.

Glatfelter follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.70, and Schweitzer-Maudu rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.43.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3.56. Since that call, shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc have fallen 65.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.