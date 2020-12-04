Resolute Forest Products Inc is Among the Companies in the Paper Products Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (RFP, CLW, SWM, NP, GLT)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Resolute Forest Products Inc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -39.0%. Clearwater is next with a EBITDA growth of 4.3%. Schweitzer-Maudu ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 15.9%.

Neenah Paper Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 26.9%, and Glatfelter rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 56.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Resolute Forest Products Inc and will alert subscribers who have RFP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.